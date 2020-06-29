13724 Camp Comfort LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible playground pool bbq/grill

This stunning 4-bedroom 3-full bath home in ready for a tenant. This home is perfect for entertaining as the floor plan offers flexibility and comfort. Bonus/movie-room upstairs that can double as a kids play or spare. Vaulted ceilings, luxury finishes, and a backyard with all the bells and whistles to include a large deck and an outdoor grilling station. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, and butterfly garden. Wonderful location, just minutes away from dinning, shopping, movies and more!