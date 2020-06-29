All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13724 Camp Comfort LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13724 Camp Comfort LN
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

13724 Camp Comfort LN

13724 Camp Comfort Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

13724 Camp Comfort Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This stunning 4-bedroom 3-full bath home in ready for a tenant. This home is perfect for entertaining as the floor plan offers flexibility and comfort. Bonus/movie-room upstairs that can double as a kids play or spare. Vaulted ceilings, luxury finishes, and a backyard with all the bells and whistles to include a large deck and an outdoor grilling station. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, and butterfly garden. Wonderful location, just minutes away from dinning, shopping, movies and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have any available units?
13724 Camp Comfort LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have?
Some of 13724 Camp Comfort LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13724 Camp Comfort LN currently offering any rent specials?
13724 Camp Comfort LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13724 Camp Comfort LN pet-friendly?
No, 13724 Camp Comfort LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN offer parking?
No, 13724 Camp Comfort LN does not offer parking.
Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13724 Camp Comfort LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have a pool?
Yes, 13724 Camp Comfort LN has a pool.
Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have accessible units?
Yes, 13724 Camp Comfort LN has accessible units.
Does 13724 Camp Comfort LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13724 Camp Comfort LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin