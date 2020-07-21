13704 Cibolo Trace

Amenities
Location is everything! A refined balance of classic comforts and modern luxuries of The Sierra floor plan by David Weekley Homes. Construction of this beautiful home was completed in 2019. It is located in a prime location just walking distance to the community center, pool, and Lakeline Metro Station. Close to dining and shopping including Korean H-Market, HEB, Target, and many more. The detached home is 1701 s.f. with 3 BR and 2.5 BT. Top quality construction with premium hardwood floors, wood tread staircase, iron balusters, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, LED-lighting throughout, smart thermostats, and a wifi-enabled door opener for the 2-car attached garage. The ground floor has 2 bedrooms, one of which has direct access to your fenced backyard equipped with a sprinkler system. The upstairs open-concept floor plan is expansive and bright. Cook up your favorite culinary delights in the well designed kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and a gas range.