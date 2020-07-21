All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

13704 Cibolo Trace

13704 Cibolo Trce · No Longer Available
Location

13704 Cibolo Trce, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Location is everything! A refined balance of classic comforts and modern luxuries of The Sierra floor plan by David Weekley Homes. Construction of this beautiful home was completed in 2019. It is located in a prime location just walking distance to the community center, pool, and Lakeline Metro Station. Close to dining and shopping including Korean H-Market, HEB, Target, and many more. The detached home is 1701 s.f. with 3 BR and 2.5 BT. Top quality construction with premium hardwood floors, wood tread staircase, iron balusters, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, LED-lighting throughout, smart thermostats, and a wifi-enabled door opener for the 2-car attached garage. The ground floor has 2 bedrooms, one of which has direct access to your fenced backyard equipped with a sprinkler system. The upstairs open-concept floor plan is expansive and bright. Cook up your favorite culinary delights in the well designed kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and a gas range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 Cibolo Trace have any available units?
13704 Cibolo Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13704 Cibolo Trace have?
Some of 13704 Cibolo Trace's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 Cibolo Trace currently offering any rent specials?
13704 Cibolo Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 Cibolo Trace pet-friendly?
No, 13704 Cibolo Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13704 Cibolo Trace offer parking?
Yes, 13704 Cibolo Trace offers parking.
Does 13704 Cibolo Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 Cibolo Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 Cibolo Trace have a pool?
Yes, 13704 Cibolo Trace has a pool.
Does 13704 Cibolo Trace have accessible units?
No, 13704 Cibolo Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 Cibolo Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13704 Cibolo Trace has units with dishwashers.
