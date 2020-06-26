All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:14 PM

137 Grazing Horse Lane

137 Grazing Horse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

137 Grazing Horse Lane, Austin, TX 78652

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**$1,595.00/month for a 2 year lease or $1,645.00/month for a 1 year lease.** Nice single story 3/2 home located in South Austin. Open and bright floor plan. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Kitchen open to the spacious family room. Carpet only in the 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Fenced back yard perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage with door opener. Minutes to Southpark Meadow shopping, schools, and I-35. Available for move in around July 8th. Hurry for this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have any available units?
137 Grazing Horse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have?
Some of 137 Grazing Horse Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Grazing Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
137 Grazing Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Grazing Horse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Grazing Horse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 137 Grazing Horse Lane offers parking.
Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Grazing Horse Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 137 Grazing Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 137 Grazing Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Grazing Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Grazing Horse Lane has units with dishwashers.
