137 Grazing Horse Lane

**$1,595.00/month for a 2 year lease or $1,645.00/month for a 1 year lease.** Nice single story 3/2 home located in South Austin. Open and bright floor plan. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Kitchen open to the spacious family room. Carpet only in the 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Fenced back yard perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage with door opener. Minutes to Southpark Meadow shopping, schools, and I-35. Available for move in around July 8th. Hurry for this one!