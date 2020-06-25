13424 ANAROSA LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 in North Austin Month Free with 18 month lease! - Fantastic home in North Austin. Vinyl plank throughout. No carpet. Kitchen features an island, built in oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, built in microwave, recessed lighting, pass through bar with lots of storage and a breakfast . Family room has a ceiling fan and a fire place. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, separate water closet, double vanity, tub, and a step in shower. The utility comes with a washer and dryer. There's a two car garage and a fenced in backyard



(RLNE2828772)