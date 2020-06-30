All apartments in Austin
13409 Sage Grouse Dr

13409 Sage Grouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13409 Sage Grouse Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Great Newer Home Close to Apple and Domain! - A spacious home in the popular Parmer Village community! Quick access to RM 620 and the Toll Road System! Near shopping and major employers. A community pool and hiking trail. The living room ceiling is vaulted. A bonus room study/office is located on the first floor. Windowed kitchen with granite counter tops with a counter bar. Large walk in pantry/utility room. Covered porch off the breakfast dining area. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower.

(RLNE2447510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have any available units?
13409 Sage Grouse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have?
Some of 13409 Sage Grouse Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13409 Sage Grouse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13409 Sage Grouse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13409 Sage Grouse Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr offer parking?
No, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr has a pool.
Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have accessible units?
No, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13409 Sage Grouse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13409 Sage Grouse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
