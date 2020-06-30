13409 Sage Grouse Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Great Newer Home Close to Apple and Domain! - A spacious home in the popular Parmer Village community! Quick access to RM 620 and the Toll Road System! Near shopping and major employers. A community pool and hiking trail. The living room ceiling is vaulted. A bonus room study/office is located on the first floor. Windowed kitchen with granite counter tops with a counter bar. Large walk in pantry/utility room. Covered porch off the breakfast dining area. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower.



