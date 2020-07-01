All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

13401 Tossa Lane

13401 Tossa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13401 Tossa Lane, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
Great opportunity in HOT NW Austin Location in Desirable Rattan Creek! 4 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Open floorplan offers a large kitchen with breakfast area that opens to a big family room. Master suite + 3 large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Award-winning RRISD schools- with highly rated Pond Springs Elementary. Close to neighborhood parks and pools - outstanding amenities! Conveniently located in the Parmer/183 tech corridor with easy access to employers, shopping, restaurants and coffee shops.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13401 Tossa Lane have any available units?
13401 Tossa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13401 Tossa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13401 Tossa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13401 Tossa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13401 Tossa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane offer parking?
No, 13401 Tossa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13401 Tossa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13401 Tossa Lane has a pool.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane have accessible units?
No, 13401 Tossa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13401 Tossa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13401 Tossa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13401 Tossa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

