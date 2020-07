Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is available now! The two story home has an open living room, and dining room. The home features tile flooring through out and has carpet in the bedrooms. One or or more of the rooms could double as office space. The master bedroom is massive and features a double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The backyard is huge and fenced off. Perfect for hosting parties, your pets, or hanging out in the sun. Visit today!