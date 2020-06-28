Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13301 Center Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13301 Center Lake Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:21 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13301 Center Lake Drive
13301 Center Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13301 Center Lake Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have any available units?
13301 Center Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 13301 Center Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13301 Center Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13301 Center Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13301 Center Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13301 Center Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin