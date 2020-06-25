13204 Rampart Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This well-maintained Lamplight Village home has an excellent layout, stainless steel appliances and spacious fenced yard with covered patio. New refrigerator and washer/dryer coming, plus garage doors being electrified. Stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, built-in microwave and gas stove. All rooms have walk-in closets. Large master suite upstairs with 2 vanities and 2 closets. Walk to Wells Creek Greenbelt, close to Walnut Creek Park. Quick access to Metric Blvd, Scofield Ridge Parkway, and Parmer, situated between Mopac and I-35. Close to loads of shopping, restaurants and major employers. 1–3 pets okay! Security deposit $1795.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.