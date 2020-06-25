All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:55 PM

13204 Rampart Street

13204 Rampart Street · No Longer Available
Location

13204 Rampart Street, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This well-maintained Lamplight Village home has an excellent layout, stainless steel appliances and spacious fenced yard with covered patio. New refrigerator and washer/dryer coming, plus garage doors being electrified. Stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, built-in microwave and gas stove. All rooms have walk-in closets. Large master suite upstairs with 2 vanities and 2 closets. Walk to Wells Creek Greenbelt, close to Walnut Creek Park. Quick access to Metric Blvd, Scofield Ridge Parkway, and Parmer, situated between Mopac and I-35. Close to loads of shopping, restaurants and major employers. 1–3 pets okay! Security deposit $1795.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13204 Rampart Street have any available units?
13204 Rampart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13204 Rampart Street have?
Some of 13204 Rampart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13204 Rampart Street currently offering any rent specials?
13204 Rampart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13204 Rampart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13204 Rampart Street is pet friendly.
Does 13204 Rampart Street offer parking?
Yes, 13204 Rampart Street offers parking.
Does 13204 Rampart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13204 Rampart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13204 Rampart Street have a pool?
No, 13204 Rampart Street does not have a pool.
Does 13204 Rampart Street have accessible units?
No, 13204 Rampart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13204 Rampart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13204 Rampart Street has units with dishwashers.
