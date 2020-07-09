All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:30 AM

1320 E Riverside Dr

1320 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1320 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb2cafb0a3 ---- WELCOME TO RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS IN AUSTIN If you want exceptional style and comfort in the music capital of the world, then the apartments at Riverview have exactly what you?re looking for. We offer pet-friendly studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX, that are perfect for your lifestyle. With a riverfront location and easy access to downtown, Riverview has everything you need to for a lifestyle that is quintessentially Austin. RIVERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS Custom Interiors with Continuous Windows Subway Tile & Granite-Style Counters in Kitchen & Bath Pantry & Walk-In Closet Wood-Style Flooring & High Ceilings LEED Certified with Eco-Friendly Construction Sound-Proof Jam Studio Priority Parking for Green Vehicles Bike Parking & Fixation Station Kayak & Paddleboard Storage Pool-Side Cabanas & Outdoor Fireplace Recycling & Fitness Centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
1320 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1320 E Riverside Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1320 E Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 E Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1320 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1320 E Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 1320 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 E Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1320 E Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1320 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1320 E Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 E Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

