Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1315 Meadgreen Cir

1315 Meadgreen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Meadgreen Circle, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely updated home located in prime Domain area with tons of shopping and restaurants. Access to major highways, I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130. Nearby 6 breweries along Metric Rd and near the new MLS Soccer stadium currently under construction. Access to Kramer Metro rail stop within 1 mile. In a quieter cul-de-sac corner with friendly neighbors. Has updated vinyl plank floors, brand new AC unit, new water heater, new double-pane vinyl windows, shady large backyard, and a large shed.

(RLNE5494865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have any available units?
1315 Meadgreen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have?
Some of 1315 Meadgreen Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Meadgreen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Meadgreen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Meadgreen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Meadgreen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Meadgreen Cir offers parking.
Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Meadgreen Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have a pool?
No, 1315 Meadgreen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have accessible units?
No, 1315 Meadgreen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Meadgreen Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Meadgreen Cir has units with dishwashers.

