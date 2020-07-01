1315 Meadgreen Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nicely updated home located in prime Domain area with tons of shopping and restaurants. Access to major highways, I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130. Nearby 6 breweries along Metric Rd and near the new MLS Soccer stadium currently under construction. Access to Kramer Metro rail stop within 1 mile. In a quieter cul-de-sac corner with friendly neighbors. Has updated vinyl plank floors, brand new AC unit, new water heater, new double-pane vinyl windows, shady large backyard, and a large shed.



(RLNE5494865)