1315 Meadgreen Cir

Amenities
Nicely updated home located in prime Domain area with tons of shopping and restaurants. Access to major highways, I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130. Nearby 6 breweries along Metric Rd and near the new MLS Soccer stadium currently under construction. Access to Kramer Metro rail stop within 1 mile. In a quieter cul-de-sac corner with friendly neighbors. Has updated vinyl plank floors, brand new AC unit, new water heater, new double-pane vinyl windows, shady large backyard, and a large shed.
(RLNE5494865)