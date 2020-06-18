All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

13146 N. US Highway 183 North

13146 US Route 183 · (512) 877-4008
Location

13146 US Route 183, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Calling all fur-babies, cuddle-monsters, & slobsters. Learn how to drive a car (it's not that hard) and drive your human here to your new home. You'll have so much space for activities! You'll have all the space you need to play-so-hard, go bonkers, and make all the new fur-friends you'll ever need. And sure, your human will have all these cool amenities and pools and modern luxury, but who cares?? Ball!!!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Spacious Floor Plans

Dining Area

Elegant Crown Molding

Beautiful French Doors

Breakfast Bars

Expansive Garden Tubs

Ceiling Fans

Furnished Apartments

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Tiled Entry Way

Patios/Balconies/Solariums

Ample Closet Space

Cozy Fireplaces 

Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Maintenance-Free Lifestyle

Sparkling Swimming Pool

Extraordinary Clubroom

Exclusive E-Lounge

Paw Spa

Clothes Care Center

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Professional Management

Covered Parking

Recycling Available

Central Location

24 Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Convenient Picnic Area w/ BBQ Grills

Dog Park

Pet Comfort Stations

Effortless Parking

Lush Landscaping

Detached Garages

Gated Entrance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have any available units?
13146 N. US Highway 183 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have?
Some of 13146 N. US Highway 183 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13146 N. US Highway 183 North currently offering any rent specials?
13146 N. US Highway 183 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13146 N. US Highway 183 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North is pet friendly.
Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North offer parking?
Yes, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North does offer parking.
Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have a pool?
Yes, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North has a pool.
Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have accessible units?
Yes, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North has accessible units.
Does 13146 N. US Highway 183 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 13146 N. US Highway 183 North does not have units with dishwashers.
