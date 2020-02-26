All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1314 Delano St

1314 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Delano Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live large in this 1800 sq ft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, but leave a small footprint! This energy-efficient contemporary home was designed to save you money. You'll feel the love for your electric bill when the zone A/C system, blown-in insulation on all exterior walls, tankless water heater, custom shades, and tons of windows offering natural light save you energy and money. Stained concrete flooring on the first level, custom Bamboo elsewhere, except baths, and rainwater shower heads. The executive master bath offers a large walk in shower and soaking tub When you're through relaxing in the your beautiful bath, cook a fabulous meal on the Italian gourmet gas oven; the kitchen also offers stainless appliances. Want to take a drive? Run out to your one-car garage and you'll be at the Austin airport in 15 minutes; three minutes to Mueller, and four miles to UT. Traffic? You'll still be downtown in 17 minutes! Call Alan Kent Realtor/Agent today to schedule a showing, Ph. 713-824-1901!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Delano St have any available units?
1314 Delano St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Delano St have?
Some of 1314 Delano St's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Delano St currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Delano St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Delano St pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Delano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1314 Delano St offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Delano St does offer parking.
Does 1314 Delano St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Delano St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Delano St have a pool?
Yes, 1314 Delano St has a pool.
Does 1314 Delano St have accessible units?
No, 1314 Delano St does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Delano St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Delano St does not have units with dishwashers.
