1314 Delano St

Live large in this 1800 sq ft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, but leave a small footprint! This energy-efficient contemporary home was designed to save you money. You'll feel the love for your electric bill when the zone A/C system, blown-in insulation on all exterior walls, tankless water heater, custom shades, and tons of windows offering natural light save you energy and money. Stained concrete flooring on the first level, custom Bamboo elsewhere, except baths, and rainwater shower heads. The executive master bath offers a large walk in shower and soaking tub When you're through relaxing in the your beautiful bath, cook a fabulous meal on the Italian gourmet gas oven; the kitchen also offers stainless appliances. Want to take a drive? Run out to your one-car garage and you'll be at the Austin airport in 15 minutes; three minutes to Mueller, and four miles to UT. Traffic? You'll still be downtown in 17 minutes! Call Alan Kent Realtor/Agent today to schedule a showing, Ph. 713-824-1901!