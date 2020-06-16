All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13106 Elysian Fields Cv

13106 Elysian Fields Cove · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Elysian Fields Cove, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/98a351a0ce ----
Wow!!! Look at this home - it features soaring ceilings with gorgeous Texas limestone fireplace. Huge fenced backyard with great privacy along with a large covered patio! Wonderful for entertaining!

The master features two large walk in closets along with full bath with upgraded granite counters. Bamboo floors throughout with tile in kitchen baths, and entry. Recent paint, upgraded appliances and on demand tankless water heater makes this a great choice to call home. Home features a large Solar system which greatly lowers utility bills while being environmentally friendly!

Easy access to Parmer and MOPAC, close to Domain for great shopping, dining and entertainment options. Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have any available units?
13106 Elysian Fields Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have?
Some of 13106 Elysian Fields Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13106 Elysian Fields Cv currently offering any rent specials?
13106 Elysian Fields Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 Elysian Fields Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv is pet friendly.
Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv offer parking?
No, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv does not offer parking.
Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have a pool?
No, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv does not have a pool.
Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have accessible units?
No, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 Elysian Fields Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 13106 Elysian Fields Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
