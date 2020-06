Amenities

Great location, only few miles from the popular Domain. Sizable home with 2100 SF, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, converted garage, cover patio and sunroom. Separate laundry and washer rooms. Large lot with beautiful landscape and plenty of trees for shades. Landlord is making additional improvements since the pictures were taken, contact for more info.