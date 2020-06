Amenities

Easy living in this spacious condo located in the heart of Austin. Interior features incl a large living area, office/flex space, dining room, breakfast bar and more! Condo offers two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Utility room with washer and dryer on the main level. Enjoy entertaining guest at the private pool, living minutes to downtown Austin and easy access to Mopac. Nearby attractions include- golf course, Lake Austin, lakeside restaurants, hike/bike trail.