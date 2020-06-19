All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1304 Mariposa Dr #115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1304 Mariposa Dr #115
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1304 Mariposa Dr #115

1304 Mariposa Drive · (512) 574-6838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
google fiber
- Affordable living in Travis Heights! Move-in ready, close to Whip In, down from the new Opal Divine's location, SoCo, St. Edward's University and Stacy Park! Gated community. Ground floor with pool view. All new fixtures, stainless steel appliances, paint, floors, quartz countertops, no popcorn. Google Fiber available. Water, Gas, Trash, Basic Cable all included!! Will come furnished or unfurnished. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.

(RLNE3777839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have any available units?
1304 Mariposa Dr #115 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have?
Some of 1304 Mariposa Dr #115's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Mariposa Dr #115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 offer parking?
No, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 has a pool.
Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Mariposa Dr #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1304 Mariposa Dr #115?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity