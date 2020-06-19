1304 Mariposa Dr #115

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber pet friendly stainless steel pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool google fiber

- Affordable living in Travis Heights! Move-in ready, close to Whip In, down from the new Opal Divine's location, SoCo, St. Edward's University and Stacy Park! Gated community. Ground floor with pool view. All new fixtures, stainless steel appliances, paint, floors, quartz countertops, no popcorn. Google Fiber available. Water, Gas, Trash, Basic Cable all included!! Will come furnished or unfurnished. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.



(RLNE3777839)