Amenities

pet friendly carport oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to live closer to downtown Austin?This is the neighborhood for you.It is move-in-ready.Cozy house close to metro stop or just a few minutes drive to downtown & easy access to E 183.Two bedrooms, 1 full bath.Living room/Dining combination, in door laundry area.Laminate flooring for easy maintenance.Spacious kitchen with refrigerator. Huge yard and storage shed. Covered carport w/extended drive way. One medium-size dog allowed.