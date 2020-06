Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly cats allowed

2013 home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + spacious game room in South Austin near the up-and-coming entertainment district of Slaughter and Manchaca, with easy access to downtown, Mopac or I-35. Open floor plan, stainless appliances, large pantry. Walls of windows look out onto greenbelt. Enjoy the peaceful back patio with views of lush landscaping and a gnarly old growth oak tree. Google Fiber-ready.