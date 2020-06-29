All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12917 Margit DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12917 Margit DR
Last updated March 29 2020 at 4:07 PM

12917 Margit DR

12917 Margit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12917 Margit Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled home in Rattan Creek. Minutes away from major employers, including Apple, Paypal, Ebay, NI, and the Domain, some within a short bike ride. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen complete with new 42" cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms. New interior and exterior paint. Spacious backyard. Quick walk to school, park, and pool. Less than 200 yards from entrance to walking trail. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 Margit DR have any available units?
12917 Margit DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12917 Margit DR have?
Some of 12917 Margit DR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12917 Margit DR currently offering any rent specials?
12917 Margit DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 Margit DR pet-friendly?
No, 12917 Margit DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12917 Margit DR offer parking?
No, 12917 Margit DR does not offer parking.
Does 12917 Margit DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 Margit DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 Margit DR have a pool?
Yes, 12917 Margit DR has a pool.
Does 12917 Margit DR have accessible units?
No, 12917 Margit DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 Margit DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12917 Margit DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin