Austin, TX
12901 Turkey Run
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

12901 Turkey Run

12901 Turkey Run · No Longer Available
Location

12901 Turkey Run, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home near the Domain, Apple, Mopac, I35 - Property Id: 214972

Property is NOT available for viewing until February 8th. Thank you for your patience.

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION!

Move in ready! Beautiful recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Has two-car garage. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural light. Fully fenced backyard with shed. Convenient location near the Domain, Apple, Mopac, and I35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214972
Property Id 214972

(RLNE5511768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 Turkey Run have any available units?
12901 Turkey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12901 Turkey Run have?
Some of 12901 Turkey Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 Turkey Run currently offering any rent specials?
12901 Turkey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 Turkey Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 Turkey Run is pet friendly.
Does 12901 Turkey Run offer parking?
Yes, 12901 Turkey Run offers parking.
Does 12901 Turkey Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 Turkey Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 Turkey Run have a pool?
No, 12901 Turkey Run does not have a pool.
Does 12901 Turkey Run have accessible units?
No, 12901 Turkey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 Turkey Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12901 Turkey Run has units with dishwashers.

