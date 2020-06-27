All apartments in Austin
12804 Marimba Trl
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

12804 Marimba Trl

12804 Marimba Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12804 Marimba Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Freshly painted home in Milwood Rattan Creek with patio and pergola! - Freshly painted home in Milwood Rattan Creek with patio and pergola for fantastic Summer evenings. ** NO CARPET! Vinyl Wood Plank flooring installed in living areas and bedrooms with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Parks and recreation areas in the neighborhood. Great home for quick move in!! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4983340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Marimba Trl have any available units?
12804 Marimba Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12804 Marimba Trl have?
Some of 12804 Marimba Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Marimba Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Marimba Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Marimba Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 Marimba Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12804 Marimba Trl offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Marimba Trl offers parking.
Does 12804 Marimba Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Marimba Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Marimba Trl have a pool?
Yes, 12804 Marimba Trl has a pool.
Does 12804 Marimba Trl have accessible units?
No, 12804 Marimba Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Marimba Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 Marimba Trl has units with dishwashers.
