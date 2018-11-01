All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

12801 Turtle Rock Road

12801 Turtle Rock Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12801 Turtle Rock Road, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it's now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You've already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments' swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

 LED Lighting

Garden Tubs

Walk-In Closets

Island Kitchens

Walk In Pantries

Black Appliances

Designer Kitchens

2-Inch Wood Blinds

Goose Neck Faucet

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Spacious Patio or Balcony

Expansive Open Floor Plans

Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans

Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Pet Park

Pool Table

Grilling Area

Wi-Fi Lounge

Outdoor Cabana

Controlled Access

Clothes Care Facility

Movie Theater Room

Luxury Resort-Style Pool

Clubroom With Bistro Kitchen

Clubhouse & Resident Lounge

24-Hour Cardio Training Facility

Coffee Bar in Clubhouse Lounge

Attached & Detached Garage Options

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have any available units?
12801 Turtle Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have?
Some of 12801 Turtle Rock Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Turtle Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Turtle Rock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Turtle Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12801 Turtle Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 12801 Turtle Rock Road does offer parking.
Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Turtle Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 12801 Turtle Rock Road has a pool.
Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have accessible units?
Yes, 12801 Turtle Rock Road has accessible units.
Does 12801 Turtle Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12801 Turtle Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
