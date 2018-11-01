12801 Turtle Rock Road

Amenities

After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it's now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You've already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments' swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess.



Apartment Amenities



LED Lighting



Garden Tubs



Walk-In Closets



Island Kitchens



Walk In Pantries



Black Appliances



Designer Kitchens



2-Inch Wood Blinds



Goose Neck Faucet



Brushed Nickel Hardware



Spacious Patio or Balcony



Expansive Open Floor Plans



Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans



Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections



Community Amenities



Pet Park



Pool Table



Grilling Area



Wi-Fi Lounge



Outdoor Cabana



Controlled Access



Clothes Care Facility



Movie Theater Room



Luxury Resort-Style Pool



Clubroom With Bistro Kitchen



Clubhouse & Resident Lounge



24-Hour Cardio Training Facility



Coffee Bar in Clubhouse Lounge



Attached & Detached Garage Options



