12801 Turtle Rock Road

Amenities
After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it's now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You've already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments' swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
LED Lighting
Garden Tubs
Walk-In Closets
Island Kitchens
Walk In Pantries
Black Appliances
Designer Kitchens
2-Inch Wood Blinds
Goose Neck Faucet
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Spacious Patio or Balcony
Expansive Open Floor Plans
Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans
Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Pet Park
Pool Table
Grilling Area
Wi-Fi Lounge
Outdoor Cabana
Controlled Access
Clothes Care Facility
Movie Theater Room
Luxury Resort-Style Pool
Clubroom With Bistro Kitchen
Clubhouse & Resident Lounge
24-Hour Cardio Training Facility
Coffee Bar in Clubhouse Lounge
Attached & Detached Garage Options