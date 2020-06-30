All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:27 PM

12713 Heinemann Drive

12713 Heinemann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Heinemann Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! We are offering this through our partner Rhino. When applying for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special! --

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly desirable area! Close to Apple, Oracle, HEB, restaurants, Domain. Great Round Rock school district. The home features gorgeous hard surface flooring throughout with granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Huge eat-in kitchen with modern SS appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet. Attached single car garage. Massive patio and private fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing in the evenings and entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Heinemann Drive have any available units?
12713 Heinemann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12713 Heinemann Drive have?
Some of 12713 Heinemann Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 Heinemann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Heinemann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Heinemann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12713 Heinemann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12713 Heinemann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12713 Heinemann Drive offers parking.
Does 12713 Heinemann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 Heinemann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Heinemann Drive have a pool?
No, 12713 Heinemann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12713 Heinemann Drive have accessible units?
No, 12713 Heinemann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Heinemann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Heinemann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

