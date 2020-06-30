12713 Heinemann Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly desirable area! Close to Apple, Oracle, HEB, restaurants, Domain. Great Round Rock school district. The home features gorgeous hard surface flooring throughout with granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Huge eat-in kitchen with modern SS appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet. Attached single car garage. Massive patio and private fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing in the evenings and entertaining.

