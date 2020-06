Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

2 Story 4 Bedroom Home in great location. Close to 183, Mopac, Parmer Lane and many major employers. Recently refreshed with new flooring (no carpet!), fresh paint and ceiling fans in all rooms. All xeriscape front and back yard makes it super easy to maintain. Brand new AC system. 18 Months lease minimum.