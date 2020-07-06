All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

12633 Picket Rope

12633 Picket Rope Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12633 Picket Rope Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Make ready still in progress--Gorgeous 4 bedroom home w/vaulted ceilings makes a dramatic space! Incredible light throughout! All large bedrooms. Two separate living spaces allow for an easy office or playroom. Big backyard has a covered deck and is nestled below dense tree cover for relaxing in the shade, side yard is big and sunny. Walk less than 3 blocks to a very nice community pool and play ground. Great location has nice restaurants, shopping and activities only blocks away. Fridge/Wash/Dryer avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 Picket Rope have any available units?
12633 Picket Rope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12633 Picket Rope have?
Some of 12633 Picket Rope's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 Picket Rope currently offering any rent specials?
12633 Picket Rope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 Picket Rope pet-friendly?
No, 12633 Picket Rope is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12633 Picket Rope offer parking?
Yes, 12633 Picket Rope offers parking.
Does 12633 Picket Rope have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12633 Picket Rope does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 Picket Rope have a pool?
Yes, 12633 Picket Rope has a pool.
Does 12633 Picket Rope have accessible units?
No, 12633 Picket Rope does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 Picket Rope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12633 Picket Rope has units with dishwashers.

