12633 Picket Rope

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Make ready still in progress--Gorgeous 4 bedroom home w/vaulted ceilings makes a dramatic space! Incredible light throughout! All large bedrooms. Two separate living spaces allow for an easy office or playroom. Big backyard has a covered deck and is nestled below dense tree cover for relaxing in the shade, side yard is big and sunny. Walk less than 3 blocks to a very nice community pool and play ground. Great location has nice restaurants, shopping and activities only blocks away. Fridge/Wash/Dryer avail