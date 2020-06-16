All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 126 W ALPINE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
126 W ALPINE ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

126 W ALPINE ST

126 West Alpine Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dawson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

126 West Alpine Road, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
If you've never lived in 78704 you're missing out! If you have, you know exactly why everyone loves the SoCo area! Live near S. 1st and S. Congress and enjoy quick access to great nightlife, popular restaurants and eclectic shopping opportunities. You'll also be walking distance to St. Edwards! Community Amenities include: BBQ/Picnic Area Courtyard Fully Fenced Dog Park Laundry Facilities On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Public Transportation Recycling Bring along your pets, there's no breed or weight restrictions! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 W ALPINE ST have any available units?
126 W ALPINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W ALPINE ST have?
Some of 126 W ALPINE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W ALPINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
126 W ALPINE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W ALPINE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 W ALPINE ST is pet friendly.
Does 126 W ALPINE ST offer parking?
No, 126 W ALPINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 126 W ALPINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 W ALPINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W ALPINE ST have a pool?
No, 126 W ALPINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 126 W ALPINE ST have accessible units?
No, 126 W ALPINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W ALPINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 W ALPINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 W ALPINE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity