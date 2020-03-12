12537 Wethersby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with easy access to highways, entertainment and shopping. This property boasts granite countertops with a glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. High ceilings make the rooms feel more spacious than they already are. The master suite has a large garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. The large covered back patio is perfect for relaxing in the shade. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy to the tenant



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1999



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Charming single story brick home

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- Excellent schools!

- All hard surface floors - NO CARPET

- Modern, updated kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator

- Large open living room

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed

- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No pets at this property.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, New Paint, Patio, Radiant Heating (Electric), Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet