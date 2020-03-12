12537 Wethersby Way

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with easy access to highways, entertainment and shopping. This property boasts granite countertops with a glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. High ceilings make the rooms feel more spacious than they already are. The master suite has a large garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. The large covered back patio is perfect for relaxing in the shade. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy to the tenant
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1999
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming single story brick home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Excellent schools!
- All hard surface floors - NO CARPET
- Modern, updated kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator
- Large open living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No pets at this property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
