12537 Wethersby Way
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:05 PM

12537 Wethersby Way

12537 Wethersby Way · No Longer Available
Location

12537 Wethersby Way, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with easy access to highways, entertainment and shopping. This property boasts granite countertops with a glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. High ceilings make the rooms feel more spacious than they already are. The master suite has a large garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. The large covered back patio is perfect for relaxing in the shade. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy to the tenant

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1999

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming single story brick home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Excellent schools!
- All hard surface floors - NO CARPET
- Modern, updated kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator
- Large open living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No pets at this property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, New Paint, Patio, Radiant Heating (Electric), Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 Wethersby Way have any available units?
12537 Wethersby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12537 Wethersby Way have?
Some of 12537 Wethersby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12537 Wethersby Way currently offering any rent specials?
12537 Wethersby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 Wethersby Way pet-friendly?
No, 12537 Wethersby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12537 Wethersby Way offer parking?
Yes, 12537 Wethersby Way offers parking.
Does 12537 Wethersby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12537 Wethersby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 Wethersby Way have a pool?
No, 12537 Wethersby Way does not have a pool.
Does 12537 Wethersby Way have accessible units?
No, 12537 Wethersby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 Wethersby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12537 Wethersby Way has units with dishwashers.
