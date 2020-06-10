All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

12519 Limerick Ave.

12519 Limerick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12519 Limerick Avenue, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 155036

An opportunity to live in a friendly neighborhood and completely remodeled corner lot home. Just minutes to dining and shopping in the Domain and future soccer stadium! Quick access to Mopac highway. Trees and yard for your pet to enjoy!

Open floor layout with lots of light. Brand new kitchen , Quartz countertop, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Smart home ready with Nest thermostat and Ring video doorbell. New floors, new windows, and new bathrooms are all yours.

Security deposit of one month's rent. Pet fee. No pet deposit needed. Open house on Saturday, Sept 14 from 12pm - 4 pm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155036p
Property Id 155036

(RLNE5145294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12519 Limerick Ave. have any available units?
12519 Limerick Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12519 Limerick Ave. have?
Some of 12519 Limerick Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12519 Limerick Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12519 Limerick Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12519 Limerick Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12519 Limerick Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12519 Limerick Ave. offer parking?
No, 12519 Limerick Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 12519 Limerick Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12519 Limerick Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12519 Limerick Ave. have a pool?
No, 12519 Limerick Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12519 Limerick Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12519 Limerick Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12519 Limerick Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12519 Limerick Ave. has units with dishwashers.
