12519 Limerick Ave.

3 bed 2 bath BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 155036



An opportunity to live in a friendly neighborhood and completely remodeled corner lot home. Just minutes to dining and shopping in the Domain and future soccer stadium! Quick access to Mopac highway. Trees and yard for your pet to enjoy!



Open floor layout with lots of light. Brand new kitchen , Quartz countertop, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in unit. Smart home ready with Nest thermostat and Ring video doorbell. New floors, new windows, and new bathrooms are all yours.



Security deposit of one month's rent. Pet fee. No pet deposit needed. Open house on Saturday, Sept 14 from 12pm - 4 pm.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155036p

