12509 Presque Cv.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5/3 home situated on a Cul-de-sac corner lot. Fresh paint and brand new carpets just installed. Hardwood floors and fireplace in the open living-room. In-law bedroom on first floor, huge master on second floor. Large open game-room and tons of natural light. Private fenced in yard with two car garage. Play and Swim in the neighborhood pool and playground. Pets welcome but must be approved.

