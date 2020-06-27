All apartments in Austin
12509 Presque Cv.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

12509 Presque Cv.

12509 Presque Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12509 Presque Cove, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/3 home situated on a Cul-de-sac corner lot. Fresh paint and brand new carpets just installed. Hardwood floors and fireplace in the open living-room. In-law bedroom on first floor, huge master on second floor. Large open game-room and tons of natural light. Private fenced in yard with two car garage. Play and Swim in the neighborhood pool and playground. Pets welcome but must be approved.
Beautiful 5/3 two-story house (3121 Sq ft) with two-car garage on a cul-de-sac with backyard located in Travis county (Grandview Hills) in Leander ISD. Walking distance to schools, community pool, and shopping areas. Carpet, tile, hardwood. Appliances provided with washer/dryer connections. Ceiling-High, Ceiling-Vaulted, In-Law Plan, Walk-In Closet, Wired For Security. Central heat/air with gas/electric on property. Small pets OK with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12509 Presque Cv. have any available units?
12509 Presque Cv. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12509 Presque Cv. have?
Some of 12509 Presque Cv.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12509 Presque Cv. currently offering any rent specials?
12509 Presque Cv. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12509 Presque Cv. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12509 Presque Cv. is pet friendly.
Does 12509 Presque Cv. offer parking?
Yes, 12509 Presque Cv. offers parking.
Does 12509 Presque Cv. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12509 Presque Cv. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12509 Presque Cv. have a pool?
Yes, 12509 Presque Cv. has a pool.
Does 12509 Presque Cv. have accessible units?
No, 12509 Presque Cv. does not have accessible units.
Does 12509 Presque Cv. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12509 Presque Cv. has units with dishwashers.
