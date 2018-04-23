12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool coffee bar

Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Residential Living - Resort Lifestyle!!! This property is the Diamond Award Property of the year, and for the price probably has some of the most luxurious amenities I have ever seen. There is not a better 3 bedroom 2 bath in the north Austin area for this affordable price. Centrally Located Right off of Austin's Main Highway which puts you within minutes from everywhere. This property offers attached or detached garages it is in a gated community, with food service pavilion at the pool, complementary tanning beds, Massage center, manicure and pedicure station, complimentary coffee cafe bar, and much, much more! They say a picture is worth 1000 words you be the judge. Contact Nathan Thomas (512-576-9232) at apartment experts for a private viewing will be glad that you did. They say a picture is worth 1000 words you be the judge. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582049 ]