Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard

12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Residential Living - Resort Lifestyle!!! This property is the Diamond Award Property of the year, and for the price probably has some of the most luxurious amenities I have ever seen. There is not a better 3 bedroom 2 bath in the north Austin area for this affordable price. Centrally Located Right off of Austin's Main Highway which puts you within minutes from everywhere. This property offers attached or detached garages it is in a gated community, with food service pavilion at the pool, complementary tanning beds, Massage center, manicure and pedicure station, complimentary coffee cafe bar, and much, much more! They say a picture is worth 1000 words you be the judge. Contact Nathan Thomas (512-576-9232) at apartment experts for a private viewing will be glad that you did. They say a picture is worth 1000 words you be the judge. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582049 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
