in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan bathtub refrigerator

12428 Los Indios Available 08/09/19 1 story in great neighborhood! - Spacious open floor plan with many upgrades : hard tile, wood laminate, built in bookshelves, ceiling fans and more. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. MIL plan. Large formal dining area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Great location in established neighborhood, near Apple, Freescale, Oracle... Easy access to 183. Great Round Rock ISD !

Security deposit is 1 month's rent.

Qualification: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online: www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



