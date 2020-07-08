All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 18 2019 at 2:30 PM

1241 S. Congress Ave

1241 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1241 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
There are 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You are down 2 points. It’s The Finals. The Finals you have been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things have not been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it’s been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you’ve done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air…...it seems like an eternity. And…..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!

YOU ARE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!

You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they have got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you have had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!

That’s what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Renovated Modern Interiors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Ceiling Fans

Wood Look Flooring

Extra Storage

Walk-In Closets

Patio/Balcony

Downtown Views

Washer Dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resident Lounge & Clubhouse

Grilling Stations

Bike Racks

Executive Business Center

Carports Available

Controlled Access/Gated

Relaxing Courtyard

Covered Parking

Fitness Center with Free Weights

High Speed Internet

Laundry Facilities

Sparkling Pool with Spa

Luxurious Dry Sauna

___________________

About Me

Hello! I am Renee. I am one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I am basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I am also free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 S. Congress Ave have any available units?
1241 S. Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 S. Congress Ave have?
Some of 1241 S. Congress Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 S. Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1241 S. Congress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 S. Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1241 S. Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1241 S. Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1241 S. Congress Ave offers parking.
Does 1241 S. Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 S. Congress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 S. Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1241 S. Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 1241 S. Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1241 S. Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 1241 S. Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 S. Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

