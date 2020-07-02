12332 Havelock Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Everything is NEW and FRESH in this awesome home. The KITCHEN is LOADED WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL, GRANITE and CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH! The main floor is new engineered hardwood. The upstairs has BRAND NEW CARPET! Great energy efficient NEW WINDOWS and sliding glass doors. The master suite has two closets including a walk-in. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. Each bathroom has been COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW TILE AND VANITIES. The dining area could be converted to a home office or many other uses.



(RLNE5690549)