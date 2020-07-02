All apartments in Austin
12332 Havelock Dr

12332 Havelock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12332 Havelock Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Everything is NEW and FRESH in this awesome home. The KITCHEN is LOADED WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL, GRANITE and CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH! The main floor is new engineered hardwood. The upstairs has BRAND NEW CARPET! Great energy efficient NEW WINDOWS and sliding glass doors. The master suite has two closets including a walk-in. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. Each bathroom has been COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW TILE AND VANITIES. The dining area could be converted to a home office or many other uses.

(RLNE5690549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12332 Havelock Dr have any available units?
12332 Havelock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12332 Havelock Dr have?
Some of 12332 Havelock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12332 Havelock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12332 Havelock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 Havelock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12332 Havelock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12332 Havelock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12332 Havelock Dr offers parking.
Does 12332 Havelock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 Havelock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 Havelock Dr have a pool?
No, 12332 Havelock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12332 Havelock Dr have accessible units?
No, 12332 Havelock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 Havelock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12332 Havelock Dr has units with dishwashers.

