Amenities

Great location, near Domain -Parmer/ MoPac quiet neighborhood behind medical/ P-Terrys. Adorable 2br 1.5 ba home, just updated. No carpet, recessed lighting, all new paint, Silestone counters throughout, remodeled kitchen, cabinets, appliances, new sink, faucet, all Samsung ss appliance. All tile floors throughout. Extra large master bedroom. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Large backyard with big trees and storage shed and garden area.