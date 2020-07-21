12305 Wipple Tree Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Beautiful private home on corner lot! New remodel coming soon! - Newly remodeled in 2019! Landscaping underway, to be completed prior to move-in. Westwood High School district. Private fenced in yard. Large 3 Bedroom + Large Flex room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, large office or game room. New wood flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, new fixtures! Pets welcome ***Move-in special- free rent through Jan 15th 2020.



$55 a person application fee.

$300 pet deposit per pet.

$300 non refundable pet fee(one time).

$15 a month pet fee/pet



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5061028)