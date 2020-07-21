12305 Wipple Tree Cove

Amenities
Beautiful private home on corner lot! New remodel coming soon! - Newly remodeled in 2019! Landscaping underway, to be completed prior to move-in. Westwood High School district. Private fenced in yard. Large 3 Bedroom + Large Flex room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, large office or game room. New wood flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, new fixtures! Pets welcome ***Move-in special- free rent through Jan 15th 2020.
$55 a person application fee.
$300 pet deposit per pet.
$300 non refundable pet fee(one time).
$15 a month pet fee/pet
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5061028)