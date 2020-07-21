All apartments in Austin
12305 Wipple Tree Cove
12305 Wipple Tree Cove

12305 Wipple Tree Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12305 Wipple Tree Cove, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
Beautiful private home on corner lot! New remodel coming soon! - Newly remodeled in 2019! Landscaping underway, to be completed prior to move-in. Westwood High School district. Private fenced in yard. Large 3 Bedroom + Large Flex room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, large office or game room. New wood flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, new fixtures! Pets welcome ***Move-in special- free rent through Jan 15th 2020.

$55 a person application fee.
$300 pet deposit per pet.
$300 non refundable pet fee(one time).
$15 a month pet fee/pet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5061028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have any available units?
12305 Wipple Tree Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have?
Some of 12305 Wipple Tree Cove's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12305 Wipple Tree Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12305 Wipple Tree Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 Wipple Tree Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove is pet friendly.
Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove offer parking?
No, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove does not offer parking.
Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have a pool?
No, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have accessible units?
No, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 Wipple Tree Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12305 Wipple Tree Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
