1222 S Congress Ave

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops & Tile Backsplashes
Washer and Dryer
Nest Thermostats
Ceiling Fans
Vinyl Wood Flooring
Walk-In Closets
Built-In Shelving
Patio/Balcony
Downtown Views
Google Fiber Internet
Furnished Apartments Available
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort Style Swimming Pool
Resident Lounge & Clubhouse
Outdoor Living with Grilling Stations
Executive Business Center
Dog Parks
Fitness Center
Relaxing Courtyard
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Bike Racks
LuxerOne Package Lockers
Full Access to amenities at sister property, The Muse
Furnished Apartments Available
Resident Coffee Bar
Steps from high-end retail