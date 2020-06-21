All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1222 S Congress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1222 S Congress Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

1222 S Congress Ave

1222 South Congress Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1222 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
google fiber
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops & Tile Backsplashes

Washer and Dryer

Nest Thermostats

Ceiling Fans

Vinyl Wood Flooring

Walk-In Closets

Built-In Shelving

Patio/Balcony

Downtown Views

Google Fiber Internet

Furnished Apartments Available

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Resident Lounge & Clubhouse

Outdoor Living with Grilling Stations

Executive Business Center

Dog Parks

Google Fiber Internet

Fitness Center

Relaxing Courtyard

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Bike Racks

LuxerOne Package Lockers

Full Access to amenities at sister property, The Muse

Furnished Apartments Available

Resident Coffee Bar

Steps from high-end retail

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 S Congress Ave have any available units?
1222 S Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 S Congress Ave have?
Some of 1222 S Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 S Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1222 S Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 S Congress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 S Congress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1222 S Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1222 S Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 1222 S Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 S Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 S Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1222 S Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 1222 S Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1222 S Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 1222 S Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 S Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1222 S Congress Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity