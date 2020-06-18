All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

12201 Abbey Glen Lane

12201 Abbey Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Abbey Glen Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Townhome was recently remodeled with new laminate and tile floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances in kitchen including a wine refrigerator, new French sliding doors to back patio and palm trees, new air compressor, ceiling fans, smoke detectors, kitchen backsplash, garage door. High ceilings and a huge space upstairs that is great for lounging or entertaining. Also, comes with an oversized storage closet. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - 512-790-5987.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have any available units?
12201 Abbey Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have?
Some of 12201 Abbey Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Abbey Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Abbey Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Abbey Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Abbey Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12201 Abbey Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
