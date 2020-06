Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is located near Tech Ridge. Its in a quiet gated community with a pool and conveniently located to I-35. The Domain is a short 15 minutes away and it only takes 20 minutes to get downtown. Features include a small yard, in-unit laundry, spacious closets throughout, and a 1 car detached garage. Imagine cooking in the huge updated kitchen with granite countertops while your guests relax in the living room with this open floor plan.