Austin, TX
1216 W 22nd St
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:38 PM

1216 W 22nd St

1216 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 West 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy sunsets from this beautiful unit overlooking Pease Park & Old Enfield or sit outside and enjoy quiet time on its fully screened porch. Extensive, elegant renovations in 2011 retaining original features of this unique historic three level home make it feel like new but with extraordinary charm. 1st floor: kitchen, sitting, dining and living areas, small office & half bath. 2nd floor: master suite, second bedroom & bath, laundry space & deep, screened porch overlooking the lawn. 3rd floor: huge loft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 W 22nd St have any available units?
1216 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1216 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1216 W 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1216 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1216 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 W 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 W 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

