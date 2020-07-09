1216 W 22nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Property Amenities

Enjoy sunsets from this beautiful unit overlooking Pease Park & Old Enfield or sit outside and enjoy quiet time on its fully screened porch. Extensive, elegant renovations in 2011 retaining original features of this unique historic three level home make it feel like new but with extraordinary charm. 1st floor: kitchen, sitting, dining and living areas, small office & half bath. 2nd floor: master suite, second bedroom & bath, laundry space & deep, screened porch overlooking the lawn. 3rd floor: huge loft