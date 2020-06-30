All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:16 AM

1213 E 5th St

1213 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A perfect time to lease now that temperatures have cooled down to make your move a little easier!
This brand NEW apartment is located in Saltillo plaza next to Downtown Austin and you will have *everything* right outside your door.

Lease now to receive one FREE month with a 15-month lease $$$
**FREE** Parking in private, gated resident garage.

Call or text Anthony Crawford with All City Real Estate at 512-378-3873 to schedule a tour today!

Unique Features:
•Attached restaurants, spas, salons, and Whole Foods
•Bluetooth Thermostats
•Downtown Views*
•Gourmet Style Kitchens
•Granite Countertops
•Ground level pool with sun deck and private cabanas
•Large Soaking Tubs
•Mud Room Style Entries
•Oversized chess board and social games
•Resident arcade with classic arcade games and ping pong
•Resident co-working space with private conference rooms
•Resident lounge featuring seating and flat screens with attached kitchen
•Social entertainment lounge for private events
•Spa Inspired Bathrooms
•Standup Showers*
•W/D Hookups
•Wellness studio with free group fitness classes
•Wood Style Plank Flooring

Apartment Fees/Application/Deposit & Pet Fees
Dogs and Cats Allowed

•$200 Deposit
•$20 Monthly Pet Rent
•$300 - 400 Fee
•300 lb Weight Limit
•2 Pet Limit

Admin Fee $200
Application Fee $70
Deposit $200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 E 5th St have any available units?
1213 E 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 E 5th St have?
Some of 1213 E 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 E 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 E 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 E 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1213 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1213 E 5th St offers parking.
Does 1213 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 E 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 E 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1213 E 5th St has a pool.
Does 1213 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1213 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 E 5th St has units with dishwashers.

