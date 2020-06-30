1213 E 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This brand NEW apartment is located in Saltillo plaza next to Downtown Austin and you will have *everything* right outside your door.



**FREE** Parking in private, gated resident garage.



Unique Features:

•Attached restaurants, spas, salons, and Whole Foods

•Bluetooth Thermostats

•Downtown Views*

•Gourmet Style Kitchens

•Granite Countertops

•Ground level pool with sun deck and private cabanas

•Large Soaking Tubs

•Mud Room Style Entries

•Oversized chess board and social games

•Resident arcade with classic arcade games and ping pong

•Resident co-working space with private conference rooms

•Resident lounge featuring seating and flat screens with attached kitchen

•Social entertainment lounge for private events

•Spa Inspired Bathrooms

•Standup Showers*

•W/D Hookups

•Wellness studio with free group fitness classes

•Wood Style Plank Flooring



Apartment Fees/Application/Deposit & Pet Fees

Dogs and Cats Allowed



•$200 Deposit

•$20 Monthly Pet Rent

•$300 - 400 Fee

•300 lb Weight Limit

•2 Pet Limit



Admin Fee $200

Application Fee $70

Deposit $200