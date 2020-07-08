All apartments in Austin
12118 Walnut Park Crossing

12118 Walnut Park Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

12118 Walnut Park Crossing, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live in the lush surroundings of the Walnut Creek area where you'll find luxurious features in a tranquil setting. Inside the gates of this fine community you'll find a shimmering pool, relaxing hot tub, picnic areas with BBQ grills, jogging trails, a business center and clubhouse.

Enjoy living in the Metric area where you'll have quick access to both Mopac and IH-35 along with all the shopping and dining options you could ever need!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have any available units?
12118 Walnut Park Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have?
Some of 12118 Walnut Park Crossing's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12118 Walnut Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
12118 Walnut Park Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 Walnut Park Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing offer parking?
No, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing has a pool.
Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 Walnut Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 12118 Walnut Park Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

