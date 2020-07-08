12118 Walnut Park Crossing

Amenities

recently renovated pool clubhouse business center hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Live in the lush surroundings of the Walnut Creek area where you'll find luxurious features in a tranquil setting. Inside the gates of this fine community you'll find a shimmering pool, relaxing hot tub, picnic areas with BBQ grills, jogging trails, a business center and clubhouse.



Enjoy living in the Metric area where you'll have quick access to both Mopac and IH-35 along with all the shopping and dining options you could ever need!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.