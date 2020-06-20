1211 W. 8TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Looking for a fabulous deal in the West Campus area? Live only one block from the UT shuttle and a four block walk to campus. The apartments here are smoke free and feature central heat and air, high-speed internet access, walk-in closets, granite counters and wood-style floors. Community features include BBQ/picnic areas, bike racks, courtyards, laundry facilities and recycling. A deal this good won't last forever, inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.