1211 W. 8TH STREET

1211 West 8th Street · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 West 8th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Looking for a fabulous deal in the West Campus area? Live only one block from the UT shuttle and a four block walk to campus. The apartments here are smoke free and feature central heat and air, high-speed internet access, walk-in closets, granite counters and wood-style floors. Community features include BBQ/picnic areas, bike racks, courtyards, laundry facilities and recycling. A deal this good won't last forever, inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have any available units?
1211 W. 8TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have?
Some of 1211 W. 8TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 W. 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1211 W. 8TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 W. 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 W. 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 W. 8TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
