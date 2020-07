Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Don't miss one of the largest floorplans in Windsor Oaks with only one neighbor adjoining! Open, spacious kitchen offers stainless appliances, lots of storage and is perfect for entertaining, opens to family room with natural lighting and has beautiful flooring throughout. Full size W/D. Common grounds include pool. This one will lease quickly. Don't wait! Apply Today!



