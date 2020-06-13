Amenities
1206 Alamo St Available 04/04/20 Updated Three Bedroom Home - This home is a great place to have guests over to relax. Just a quick two-minute walk to several bars, restaurants, and food trucks on 12th Street. Five minutes from I-35, Downtown, University of Texas, East 6th Street and fast food on Airport Blvd. Enjoy the convenience of this East Side home and all it has to offer. Appliances included dishwasher, oven/stove, and refrigerator.
We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click Contact Us and fill out the information so we can schedule a viewing for you.
(RLNE5617063)