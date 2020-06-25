All apartments in Austin
1205 Romeria Drive

1205 Romeria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Romeria Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1205 Romeria Drive Available 06/15/19 Quaint 2/1/1 home with convenient location! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Quaint 2/1/1 home with convenient location, tree shaded lot, all appliances that include washer/dryer, updated kitchen with cabinets, counter tops and appliances, wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, spacious covered back deck.

(RLNE4865362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Romeria Drive have any available units?
1205 Romeria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Romeria Drive have?
Some of 1205 Romeria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Romeria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Romeria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Romeria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Romeria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Romeria Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 Romeria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Romeria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Romeria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Romeria Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Romeria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Romeria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Romeria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Romeria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Romeria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
