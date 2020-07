Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available March 8th: Charming home w/private backyard - backs to greenbelt w/peaceful views! 3 bdrms, 2 1/2 bath, kitchen opens to family room, granite counter on island! 2 dining areas but formal dining make a perfectoffice if that is needed! Breakfast dining is very large. Powder room down for guests w/ 2 full baths up -walk to Recognized Rutledge elementary school, neighborhood parks & pool in beautiful Avery Ranch! Tenant must provide own washer, dryer and Fridge.