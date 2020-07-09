All apartments in Austin
12021 Buzz Schneider Ln

12021 Buzz Schneider Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12021 Buzz Schneider Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see this adorable 1 story home in Rancho Alto. This open floorplan features new appliances, new carpet and has recently been painted. This charming home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a formal dining and office/flex room. Home offers natural light and neutral colors. Large fenced backyard with fruit trees makes this a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to Tollway 45, I-35, Mopac and Downtown. BONUS: lawn will be maintained by the owner. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have any available units?
12021 Buzz Schneider Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12021 Buzz Schneider Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln offer parking?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have a pool?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have accessible units?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12021 Buzz Schneider Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

