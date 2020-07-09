12021 Buzz Schneider Ln

Amenities

Must see this adorable 1 story home in Rancho Alto. This open floorplan features new appliances, new carpet and has recently been painted. This charming home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a formal dining and office/flex room. Home offers natural light and neutral colors. Large fenced backyard with fruit trees makes this a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to Tollway 45, I-35, Mopac and Downtown. BONUS: lawn will be maintained by the owner. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants.