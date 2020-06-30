All apartments in Austin
Location

1201 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
FURNISHED one bedroom, Amazing Tarrytown location! PRIVATE Yard with Deck! Fireplace, wood floors, freshly painted patio deck and courtyard. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Enfield Road have any available units?
1201 Enfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Enfield Road have?
Some of 1201 Enfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Enfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Enfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Enfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Enfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Enfield Road offer parking?
No, 1201 Enfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Enfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Enfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Enfield Road have a pool?
No, 1201 Enfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Enfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 Enfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Enfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Enfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

