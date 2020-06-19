All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12002 Stout Oak TRL

12002 Stout Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Stout Oak Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, in the heart of Anderson Mill. Open floor plan and tons of windows provide extensive natural light. Hard floors throughout the house. Choice of two car garage or bonus full media room with sound absorbing panels. Covered porch and spacious yard ready for entertaining and relaxing out back. Mere minutes from major employers, shopping and entertainment. Walk to neighborhood parks, pools, trails and tennis courts. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

