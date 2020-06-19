12002 Stout Oak TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, in the heart of Anderson Mill. Open floor plan and tons of windows provide extensive natural light. Hard floors throughout the house. Choice of two car garage or bonus full media room with sound absorbing panels. Covered porch and spacious yard ready for entertaining and relaxing out back. Mere minutes from major employers, shopping and entertainment. Walk to neighborhood parks, pools, trails and tennis courts. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.